Arsenal and Chelsea amongst several big European clubs interested in Crystal Palace star

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Wilfried Zaha’s time at Crystal Palace looks to be coming to an end this summer and the winger is attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. 

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal and Chelsea are amongst a host of big European clubs interested in the Crystal Palace star with Juventus and Barcelona also named.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the season and could be a good signing considering he will cost nothing.

Zaha has spent most of his career at Palace and has often been linked with a move away over the years. This summer looks like the one where it will materialise but it comes at a time where the Eagles are not as dependent on the winger.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester City reveal asking price for star midfielder
Representatives of 29 y/o star have been in contact with CFC – report
Crystal Palace manager worried top clubs could look to sign 21-year-old star

Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard in January as a backup to their two main wingers, therefore, Zaha would likely fulfil a similar role at the Emirates.

As for Chelsea, the Blues have an abundance of forward stars and it is hard to see what the plan for the Crystal Palace star would be.

Other clubs will likely join the race as the season moves towards a conclusion but it is clear that Zaha has some big names on his tail ahead of the summer window.

 

More Stories Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.