Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given an injury update on defender William Saliba.

The Frenchman has missed the last six league matches for the Gunners, including their most recent 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, the injury in question is in relation to the player’s back.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea, Arteta ruled Saliba out for the game. He claims that the player has not made any improvement in the last week.

When asked how the 22-year-old was doing, he stated, “Pretty similar, he’s not going to be involved tomorrow and we’ll have to wait till the next game to see where we are, but he hasn’t improved this week at all.”

Arsenal have certainly struggled from a results perspective since the back injury to Saliba, in those last six league matches, they’ve only won twice. The remaining four saw the Gunners draw on three occasions and lost in the aforementioned match against Man City.

Saliba has been praised for his performances at the back for the North London-based outfit this season. In fact, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said that “he reminded me of a young Rio Ferdinand”, after his away performance against Crystal Palace earlier in the season when talking to Sky Sports (via The Daily Mirror).

With compliments like that at such a young age, it’s understandable why some Arsenal will be hoping Saliba is back fit as soon as possible.