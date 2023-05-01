Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal are scouting La Liga midfielder and PL defender

Arsenal are scouting both Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

The Gunners have had a superb season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2015/16 and putting up a surprisingly strong Premier League title challenge against Manchester City.

One imagines the benefit of Champions League football should boost Arsenal in the transfer market, and it seems they’re already keeping an eye on some top young talent.

Musah is one player on their radar, according to Romano, who says that Arsenal are alongside Chelsea and Inter Milan in monitoring the 20-year-old United States international’s progress in La Liga.

“I’ve mentioned Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest in Yunus Musah and it is the case that they are following Musah since January; Inter as well,” he said.

“At the moment it’s just scouting and not advanced yet, but Musah has good chances to move this summer.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also looking closer to home as they keep tabs on Palace ace Guehi, who has shone since leaving Chelsea earlier in his career and taking his opportunity with more first-team football at Selhurst Park.

Romano said: “There’s nothing advanced with Arsenal and Marc Guehi, but they are monitoring him, it’s just normal scouting. No decision has been made and there’s nothing concrete at this stage on Guehi but many top clubs are following him.”

Romano did add, however, that he’s not aware of anything with Arsenal and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, despite reports from elsewhere.

“There have been reports of Dusan Vlahovic’s agent offering him to Arsenal, but I’m not aware of that, honestly,” he said. “Arsenal are not working to sign Vlahovic at this stage and there’s absolutely nothing to report on that front.”