Arsenal are looking to add more quality to their attack and they have identified Allan Saint-Maximin as a potential target.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and he is no longer a regular starter for Eddie Howe. The Frenchman could be sold at the end of the season and Arsenal have now entered the chase.

The French winger has started just 11 league games for Newcastle this season and he has scored just once.

According to a report from Fichajes, Mikel Arteta is looking to add more flair and creativity in the wide areas and he could look to make a move for the 26-year-old.

Apparently, the Gunners would be willing to pay close to €30 million for the Newcastle star.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to let him leave at the end of the season. The Magpies do not need the money and they might not be willing to strengthen a direct rival either.

In addition to that, Newcastle will be playing in the Champions League next season. They will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts. Allan Saint-Maximin remains an important player for Newcastle despite his inconsistencies.

The 26-year-old could be a useful option to have for Newcastle next season and they should look to hold on to him.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka due to the lack of options this season. Signing the Newcastle star will allow Arteta to rotate his squad better.

The opportunity to play for the North London giants is likely to be an attractive idea for Saint-Maximin who will be hoping to play regularly next season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.