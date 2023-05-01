Arsenal youngster set to leave club at the end of the season in hunt for first team action

Arsenal are preparing for the departure of talented youngster Charlie Patino this summer with the player searching first team action going forward.

This comes from David Ornstein who says that Patino has made his decision with the belief he won’t get much regular action in Mikel Arteta’s side next season as the Gunners look set for a busy schedule once again next season that’ll include Champions League football.

The 19-year old midfielder has been spending the 2022/23 season on loan with Championship side Blackpool, making 36 appearances and notching three goals and four assists in all competitions for the Tangerines who sadly saw their relegation to League One confirmed after a 3-2 loss to Millwall on Friday.

Patino in action for Blackpool

Ornstein also states that Patino is not keen on another loan as further interest from England and also across Europe intensifies for him.

Patino, who possesses Spanish citizenship through his father, saw Arsenal activate a contract extension clause for him back in December which would have kept him at the club until 2025 but it’s looking ever more likely that his eight-year stay in North London could be coming to an end this summer.

