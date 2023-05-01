Aston Villa are reportedly plotting a surprise summer swoop for Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, who claims the Villians are ‘confident’ they can lure the former Chelsea hitman back to England once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

Having chosen to leave England in favour of a switch to Serie A to play for Jose Mourinho’s Roma in 2021, Abraham, 25, has successfully reignited his career and now looks to be back on track and heading in an upward trajectory.

Consequently, after scoring 36 goals in 98 games for Roma, the 25-year-old is understood to be on the shortlist of multiple top European clubs, and despite still having three years left on his contract, the English striker looks set to return to his old stomping ground of Villa Park having spent the 2018-19 season there on loan.

Elsewhere, despite the Villians appearing to prioritise a new centre-forward in the summer, according to a recent report from The Athletic, the Midlands-based club have also opened contract renewal talks with in-form striker Ollie Watkins, who has scored 14 Premier League goals in 33 games this season.

Torquay-born Watkins, whose current deal expires in two years, is set to have his current terms improved, and should he accept, will commit his long-term future to Unai Emery’s side.