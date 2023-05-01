Bad news for Arsenal as key Newcastle stars set to return for weekend’s big clash

This week will prove to be a critical one in Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League as the Gunners face Chelsea and Newcastle. 

Arsenal had a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League heading into April but draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, as well as a defeat to title rivals Man City, has seen the Manchester club overtake the North London side as favourites to win England’s top division.

If Mikel Arteta’s side are to win the title from here, they will likely have to win all their remaining games, and this week will be a challenge for the Gunners with a trip to St. James’ Park having the potential to end their hopes of winning the league for the first time in 19 years.

Ahead of that clash, Eddie Howe has received a big boost as he now has a full squad to pick from.

According to the Telegraph, both Allan Saint-Maximin and Sean Longstaff will return against Arsenal – two stars who have been regular starters in recent weeks.

The Magpies are looking to cement their place in the top four over the next few matches and that makes Sunday’s match one that cannot be missed.

