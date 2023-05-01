Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid planning for life after Karim Benzema

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that Los Blancos will soon need to replace Karim Benzema.

Even though Benzema, 35, is arguably one of football’s best strikers, with the Ballon d’Or winner well into the latter stages of his career, Real Madrid know the time is coming to think about the Frenchman’s long-term successor.

According to a report from AS, Benzema, who is Los Blancos’ captain, has recently had his contract extended which will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2024, but the Spanish giants still know the need to plan for the future.

Ancelotti, who spoke to reporters on Monday, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “In the future project for Real Madrid we have to sign a number nine.

“I say this because Karim Benzema has an age — even though, of course he’s doing very well. We never had any kind of problem with that.”

Set to go down a club legend, Benzema’s contributions in a Real Madrid shirt since he joined from Lyon back in 2009, have helped guide the side to 24 major trophies, including five Champions Leagues.

So regardless of how many more games the prolific Frenchman plays for Madrid, his legacy is very much cemented and his 352 goals in 642 games hugely significant in Los Blancos’ recent history.