Chelsea and Manchester United target will cost £43.8 million this summer

Andre Onana has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club since joining them from Ajax and he is valued at €50 million (£43.8m).

According to reports (h/t FCInterNews), Onana is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United this summer. The two clubs will have to pay the asking price in order to sign him.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge and the Blues could look to sell them this summer.

Chelsea need to bring in a proven goalkeeper and Onana would be a solid acquisition. The Cameroon international is in his peak years and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are thought to be keen on signing the player as well.

The Red Devils will be without David De Gea next season unless he signs a new contract. The Spaniard will be a free agent this summer.

Regardless of whether David De Gea stays at the club, Manchester United need to bring in a quality goalkeeper and Onana seems like the perfect option.

Dean Henderson is expected to leave the club this summer due to the lack of playing time and Erik ten Hag must look to bring in a goalkeeper who will be able to challenge the Spaniard and hold down a regular starting berth at Old Trafford.