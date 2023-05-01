Chelsea could be set to offload Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic this summer as they look to reduce the club’s current wage bill.

This report has come from the Daily Mail, all three players have been linked away with moves away from Stamford Bridge in recent times.

Mount has attracted interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool, with the German side willing to go into a bidding war with the Reds for his services according to Football Insider.

The Englishman is not the only Blues midfielder that Bayern have been linked with recently, Sport 1 has claimed that manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on a reunion with Mateo Kovacic.

As for Mendy, The Sun reported back in March that Chelsea had told the Senegalese stopper that he can leave the club in the summer.

Both Kovacic and Mendy have had their injury problems this season, with the 31-year-old keeper not featuring in the league since his return from the setback. Perhaps the club are thinking these issues are a sign of their time being up in West London.

When it comes to Mount, he’s a player with plenty of years ahead of him at only 24-years-old. However, it could well be the case that he is keen on leaving.

After all, it can impact the morale of the dressing room if you know one of the players in your team wants out.