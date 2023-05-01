Mauricio Pochettino is expected to take over at Chelsea as the long-term replacement for Graham Potter.

The 51-year-old has held talks with the Premier League club over the last few days and Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea are now entering the final stages of the process and they are expected to get the deal done soon.

The Argentine manager is currently out of a job since leaving Paris Saint-Germain and he will be determined to succeed with Chelsea in the Premier League.

Pochettino has managed in English football before with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. The 51-year-old did an exemplary job at both clubs and he helped Tottenham challenge for the league title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

With the resources at his disposal at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino will be expected to compete for major trophies every season.

It has been a dismal campaign for the Blues and they find themselves in the bottom half of the league table.

Chelsea are pretty much guaranteed to miss out on European football next season and Pochettino will be expected to rebuild the side into a formidable unit.

Chelsea have signed a number of quality players over the last couple of windows, but there are a few weaknesses Pochettino will have to address during the summer transfer window. The Blues must look to sign a reliable goalscorer as a priority.

If Pochettino can plug the gaps in his squad over the next few months, there is no reason why Chelsea cannot compete for the league title next season.