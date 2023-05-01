Chelsea confident of agreement with 24-year-old star amid transfer links

Mason Mount has been linked with a move away from Chelsea at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and he is yet to sign an extension with the club. Chelsea could be under pressure to cash in on the player if he does not renew his deal and he has been linked with clubs like Liverpool.

However, a report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea are now growing in confidence that the 24-year-old will snub the interest from their Premier League rivals and sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The boyhood Chelsea fan has established himself as a key player for the club since breaking into the first-team scene and his departure would be a damaging blow for the Blues.

Mount is the only midfielder at the club capable of scoring goals consistently and Chelsea cannot afford to lose him this summer.

The Blues already need to bring in a quality replacement for Jorginho who left during the January window. They could be left needing to replace N’Golo Kanté as well. The Frenchman will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Given the fact that Chelsea are set to miss out on Champions League football next season, they might struggle to attract elite talents and replacing Mount could be problematic for them.

The Blues must do everything in their power to convince the 24-year-old to stay for the long term.