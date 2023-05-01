Manchester City are willing to let Bernardo Silva depart this summer, but only if the correct valuation is met by any interested party.

That’s according to 90Min.com who claim that City feel the Portuguese star’s current market value is around the fee of £75 million.

Barcelona were interested in signing the player in January, but the same outlet reported that Pep Guardiola’s side have no intentions of selling him at that particular time.

Silva has featured 30 times in the league this season and has contributed a total of nine goal contributions so far. The 28-year-old has only missed two Premier League matches throughout the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

He’s played nearly 300 games for Man City and supplied over 100 hundred goal contributions in all competitions, which would be seen as a significant loss from a City perspective.

However, one of the many standout attributes that Guardiola possess is his ability to bring in quality recruits and get the best out of them.

Look no further than summer signing Erling Haaland, who joined from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has 50 goals in all competitions this season and has equalled the record for the most Premier League goals in a single campaign.

So if Silva is to leave the Ethiad this summer, we expect Guardiola to find a fitting successor to the Portuguese midfielder.