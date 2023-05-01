Former Tottenham Hotspur player and pundit Jamie O’Hara was fuming with referee Paul Tierney for not sending off Liverpool’s Diogo Jota for a high boot on Oliver Skipp.

Jota scored a last-gasp winner as Jurgen Klopp’s side took all three points. Just a minute before the strike, Tottenham thought they had got themselves a last-minute equaliser through Richarlison.

In the 80th minute, Jota put his boot high in the air to win the ball and ended up catching Skipp on the head and giving him a gash.

Speaking on TalkSport, O’Hara claimed that the decision to not send off the Reds attacker ended up costing Spurs the game.

He stated, “Diogo Jota hasn’t been brave enough in the tackle to go in with his head. So, he puts his boot up and he catches him in the face and he’s gashed his face, it’s a sending off it’s a high boot, you’ve got to go for that.

“It’s dangerous play and that cost us the game. You’ve got Richarlison doing the pigeon dance and then Diogo Jota goes and wins it when he shouldn’t be on the pitch. It just sums it up for Tottenham.”

The decision in question is certainly a red card and Jota should’ve been dismissed by Tierney, it’s a textbook example of dangerous play.

So from a Spurs perspective, we can understand why they’d be very upset about Jota staying on the pitch and then going on to score the winner.

Considering they were 3-0 down and managed to pull it back to 3-3, the late finish from Jota of all people will make that defeat sting even harder.