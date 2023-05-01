Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise has been a major hit since joining the club under Patrick Vieira.

The 21-year-old is undoubtedly a key player for the Eagles and he has scored twice and helped set up nine goals for them in the league this season.

Manager Roy Hodgson is worried that the top clubs could come in for the Crystal Palace talent at the end of the season.

He said (h/t Daily Mail):”If I was Steve Parish I would be (worried). But I’m Roy Hodgson for the next few weeks and I wish them all well. I don’t have any conversations regarding contracts and what the club wants to do. If ever they need an opinion from me I know they’ll ask for it but I certainly won’t be proferring it.”

Olise is a prodigiously talented young midfielder with a big potential. He could develop into a quality Premier League player in the coming seasons and it would not be surprising if the top clubs decided to make a move for him in the summer.

The opportunity to play for a big club is likely to be a tempting proposition for the youngster and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The player has a long-term contract with Palace and the Eagles are under no pressure to cash in on him, but they could be powerless to stop him from leaving if he decides to force a move.

Olise has shown that he is ready to play for a big club and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.