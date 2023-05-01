Manchester United and Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson could face an extra three months out as he’s expected to have an operation following a thigh tear in January.

That’s according to Manchester Evening News who claim that the injury could have an impact on his future with Man United.

In the last couple of days, Football Insider reported that the English stopper wanted to leave Old Trafford permanently this summer to play more regular first-team football.

However, this extra setback means that the 26-year-old would likely be back fit in August. This wouldn’t leave him much time to find a new club with the summer transfer window closing on September 1st.

Henderson joined Forest last summer on a season-long loan, he’s not been seen in between the posts since a mid-January Premier League clash with Leicester City.

This led to Steve Cooper’s side bringing in Keylor Navas on loan until the end of the 2022/23 campaign on transfer deadline day.

With Henderson supposedly set to be out until August, he’ll likely be gutted. Not just because of the injury, but if he does want to leave Man United this summer then the injury gives so little time to be back ready.

Many clubs may not want to take that chance on him before the window closes if he’s potentially not match fit.