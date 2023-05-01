Liverpool picked up a last-minute win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Reds were 3-0 up early on in the game but their poor defensive showing allowed Tottenham to get back into the contest and level the game 3-3 in added time.

However, it was Diogo Jota who won the game for Liverpool with his strike in the 94th minute.

During his post-match presser, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp questioned Tottenham’s style of play and intent throughout the game. It seemed that the north London outfit had decided to sit deep and hit Liverpool on the break.

Even when they were trailing the Reds by two goals, their intent remained the same.

Klopp believes that Tottenham have a talented squad which is capable of playing progressive football and they should be doing better in these circumstances.

“Tottenham doesn’t change at all, they just go for counter-attacks even when they’re 3-1 down? Spurs have to play better. They can’t just counter-attack, they have to play better football with that team.”

The fans would have expected the players to be more proactive as well. After an impressive comeback against Manchester United, in the last outing, Tottenham pulled off another remarkable comeback against Liverpool until Jota’s late winner. With the right approach, they could have easily gone on to win the game.

Liverpool were extremely vulnerable at the back throughout the game and Tottenham will be disappointed to have come away empty-handed.

Meanwhile, the win over Tottenham takes Liverpool up to 5th in the league table. However, the chances of a top-four finish are slim and the Reds would need a major slice of luck to play in the Champions League next season.