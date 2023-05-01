The representatives of AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala have been in contact with a number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea.

90Min.com has reported that they’ve spoken to the Blues as well as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa about their client’s low release clause.

Dybala is said to have a €20 million (around £17.6 million) release clause for clubs in Serie A, for teams abroad the price is only €12 million (roughly £10.5 million).

However, the player is said to not be keen on a move to England’s top flight, even if a club were to trigger the clause, Dybala would still have the ultimate decision on his destination.

The Argentine joined the Italian side last summer on a three-year deal, he boasts some impressive league stats so far in the 2022/23 campaign, picking up 18 goal contributions in 23 appearances for Roma.

This situation is likely a case of agents and or representatives trying to get a move for their client, with the Premier League being the richest football league in the world, it would likely mean more money for both Dybala and his representatives.

However, if the attacker isn’t keen on a move to England’s top flight, as the report suggests, then a move to Chelsea or any other Premier League club this summer could be very unlikely.