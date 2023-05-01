Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

Manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that the 29-year-old Newcastle defender picked up a calf injury in the gym and he is unlikely to play again this season.

“He’s picked up a calf injury in the gym,” Howe said (h/t ShieldsGazette). “It looks like his season could be over. A really big disappointment for us, because he’s been incredible behind the scenes. It’s a big blow.”

Lascelles has found it difficult to hold down a starting spot for Newcastle this season and he is considered as an expendable asset. The defender is expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window, and it seems that he might have played his last game for the club.

He has started just four league games for Newcastle all season.

Lascelles was a key player for Newcastle when they were in the Championship, but the Magpies are a different project now. They are closing in on Champions League qualification and they will need better players at their disposal. Newcastle are guaranteed to play European football next season even if the miss out on Champions League qualification, which seems unlikely.

The 29-year-old could prove to be a useful option for midtable clubs, but Newcastle must aim higher. It would make sense for both parties to go separate ways in the summer.

Lascelles needs to play regular first-team football at this stage of his career and Newcastle will not be able to provide him with those opportunities.

The Magpies should look to invest in a quality young partner for Sven Botman in the summer. Newcastle have been quite impressive defensively this season but they must look to add more depth and quality to the side especially when they are competing in the Champions League, where they will be up against world-class attackers from around Europe.