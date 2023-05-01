TalkSport journalist Alex Crook has responded to the criticism about Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer ownership of the club.

Before their Premier League clash against Aston Villa yesterday, the Red Devils supporters held a protest ahead of the game where they expressed their displeasure with the regime.

Speaking on TalkSport, Crook claimed that supporters of the club have always wanted them gone and not just when the club isn’t doing well, as some critics have argued.

He stated, “I do want to dispel a myth, social media full of messages from people saying that Manchester United fans only protest against this regime when things are going badly.

“They’ve been protesting for the last 18 years, they’ve won trophies in that time. It doesn’t change the fact that fundamentally, Manchester United fans are not happy with the way the Glazer family have run the football club. That will not change no matter how many trophies get put in the cabinet.”

Crook is certainly not wrong when it comes to there being a long-standing dislike when it comes to the Glazers from a number of Man Utd fans.

Upon their arrival back in 2005, the signs were already there. When they first visited Manchester they faced problems getting out of the stadium from a number of supporters and were subject to a lot of abuse.

During their time as owners, there were a number of years that were extremely successful from a trophy perspective. Lifting Premier League titles and even a Champions League trophy just to name a few.

However, it clearly seems that the issues with the Glazers stem deeper than just the club aren’t performing to their usual successful standards, issues with them have been vocalised when they were winning silverware.