Pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara labelled the club as an “embarrassment” after their loss to Liverpool on Sunday and is worried by the thought of them playing without Harry Kane next season.

Spurs were 3-0 down less than 10 minutes into their Premier League clash with the Reds at Anfield. Tottenham thought they found a late equaliser as Richarlison headed home, but just one minute later Diogo Jota grabbed a winner to give Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points.

Speaking on TalkSport, O’Hara tore into their start to the game and fears how they’ll fare next season without Kane, if the forward were to leave this summer.

He stated, “I was embarrassed again for Tottenham in the first 15 minutes game. I don’t know what team talks this mob are doing, I don’t know what pre-match meals they’re having, I don’t know what frame of mind they going into a game at. Every single week going into a game you’re going two, three-nil down against these sides. It’s a joke, it’s embarrassing for the football club.

“You’ve got Kane and Son who can actually do something in a game. If we haven’t got Kane, I don’t know what we’re going to do that season. Without Kane we could be Chelsea, we could be Chelsea next season. That’s how bad it could be.”

Spurs did well come back against Manchester United last week after going 2-0 down and drawing 2-2, against Liverpool they looked as if they were going to do the same before Jota’s late winner.

The last three league games have shown how weak Tottenham are, especially in defence. With the shoddy performances throughout a number of the games this season, a mass exodus and a rebuild are certainly needed.

Secondly, keeping Kane should be a priority when you consider the number of goals he’s scored this season and in previous Premier League campaigns.

However, with the disdain that some Spurs have for Chairman Daniel Levy, a number of supporters are resigned to expecting very little from their football club.