Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is likely to be one to watch this summer as he’s open to a big move.

The England international has had a superb season in the Premier League and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him shine for a big six club.

A recent report from Football Insider named Chelsea and Manchester United as potential transfer suitors for Toney, though they stated that Newcastle had an interest which has now cooled.

Discussing Toney’s future, Romano said he wasn’t aware of anything concrete from those specific clubs, but he did say the 27-year-old was open to changing clubs this summer.

“Things with Ivan Toney could move in the summer,” Romano said.

“At the moment there’s not something concrete with any of these clubs, but I’m told he’s open to make a top club move in the summer so it’s one to watch for sure. However, there’s no clarity on the player’s asking price yet.”

Toney could undoubtedly do a job for Man Utd right now as they’re a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals, while Chelsea also really need to sort out that position as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku have proven failed signings in the last couple of years.

Newcastle would also surely do well to bring in a proven goal-scorer like Toney to take Eddie Howe’s project to the next level next season.