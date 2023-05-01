Jamie Redknapp makes bold transfer claim around in-demand Premier League midfielder

Jamie Redknapp thinks that Arsenal target Declan Rice should be looked at by Tottenham this summer if they want to compete for major honours.

The Times reported in January that Arsenal were ready to make Rice their main transfer target for the summer as they prepare to take advantage of their Champions League status with which they will hope to attract some of Europe’s top talents to the Emirates.

However, Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports yesterday (via The Boot Room) that Arsenal’s North London rivals should try and make a move for the 24-year old if they want to be in with a shout of winning trophies going forward.

Declan Rice is set to have many suitors this summer

Arsenal are in the mix. Why can’t Spurs be in the mix? That’s the level of player Tottenham need to be after right now but I don’t think that will happen.”

Redknapp’s claim is certainly a bold one and it’s unlikely that Tottenham would go in for Rice considering they look set to miss out on Champions League football and also due to the fact West Ham will demand a hefty fee for their captain despite him entering the final year of his Hammers contract, which proves how much they value their main man.

Keep an eye on Rice this summer, because his links to a host of top teams certainly won’t come without their fair share of drama.

