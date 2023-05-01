Jurgen Klopp comments on Liverpool’s chances of making the top four after key win

This season has not gone to plan for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as the Reds look very likely to miss out on Champions League football next season.

The Merseyside club sit fifth in the table following a dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday but despite their recent run of form, they have left themselves too much to do with so few games remaining.

Over the five remaining games in this Premier League campaign, Liverpool need to close a nine-point gap to Newcastle and a seven-point gap to Man United and Klopp believes that is impossible.

“We have no chance to enter into the top four, of course not,” the Liverpool boss said via Fabrizio Romano after their win over Spurs.

Klopp will be positive over the fact that his side have won four matches in a row but knows missing out on Champions League football is a big blow to the club.

The Reds are set for a bit of a rebuild in the summer and the absence of Champions League money will have an effect on the quality of this squad renovation.

Liverpool look likely to at least finish in the top six and the win over Tottenham on Sunday will go a long way in ensuring that.

