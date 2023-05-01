“Learn from it” – Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal fans hope with Premier League title belief

The past month has been a tough one for Arsenal’s title hopes but manager Mikel Arteta still believes the Gunners can win the Premier League.

Arsenal had a healthy lead at the top of the League heading into April but draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, as well as a defeat to title rivals Man City, has seen the Manchester club overtake the North London side as favourites to win England’s top division.

This has been a big blow to Mikel Arteta’s squad but the Arsenal boss still believes the Gunners can win the title.

“We can still achieve the Premier League because there are five games to go,” Arteta said during his press conference on Monday.

“There are a lot of things that can happen still. What we have to do is forget about what happened last week, learn from it and move on to the next game.”

For Arsenal to win the Premier League, they will almost certainly have to win all of their remaining matches, with the clashes against Newcastle and Brighton having the potential to end their title hopes.

Pep Guardiola’s side have shown to be relentless in recent seasons and although Arsenal are still in the race for the title, winning it from here will be very tough.