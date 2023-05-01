Leeds United could be about to make their third managerial change of the season after recent reports claim the Whites are ‘considering’ parting ways with head coach Javi Garcia.

Garcia was the club’s choice to become Jesse Marsch’s permanent successor in February, and although the Spaniard arrived with the expectation to do better than his predecessor, things have arguably gotten worse for the Yorkshire-based club.

Winless in their last five Premier League matches, with recent results including a 6-1 and 4-1 thumping against Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively, Garcia’s time at Elland Road is on the brink of coming to an end.

And that’s because according to the Telegraph’s John Percy, the Whites’ hierarchy are ‘in talks’ over sacking the struggling Spaniard, despite there being just four games left in the season.

Leeds are considering the future of head coach Javi Gracia after the 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth. Gracia's future in doubt with four games remaining. Board in talks over possibility of making another change

Failure to turn their form around will almost certainly see the Whites relegated back to the Championship.

Currently sitting 16th in the Premier League table on just 30 points after 34 games, Leeds United’s final four fixtures are scheduled to be against defending champions Manchester City, Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle United and West Ham before a final day shootout against fellow strugglers Spurs takes place at Elland Road.