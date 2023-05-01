Leicester City reveal asking price for star midfielder

Leicester City have revealed their asking price for midfielder James Maddison with the player rumoured to leave the club this summer.

Leicester’s relegation-threatened status has led to plenty of rumours that Maddison could be on the move this summer and according to LeicestershireLive, the club have revealed what it would take for them to sell the 26-year old.

The England midfielder has attracted plenty of interest over the past few windows, with Leicester rejecting £40million and £50million bids from Newcastle for their main man before the start of the season.

At the time, nobody knew how much the Foes would be struggling 33 games into the season, as the club did their utmost to keep a man that they saw as crucial to their potential charge for European football. However, now sitting 18th in the league table with five matches left to play, the Foxes hierarchy may be resigned to selling Maddison this summer.

LeicestershireLive say that the Foxes will now be willing to accept bids between £45million and £60million for the player, something Newcastle will no doubt be hearing with confusion after their second bid for Maddison in August was well within that leeway.

Maddison’s contract runs out in 2024 and regardless of whether or not Leicester stay up this season, he will surely be on the move as he looks to test himself at a team with strong European ambitions.