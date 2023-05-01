Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The 21-year-old joined Southampton at the start of the season and he has impressed with his performances for the Premier League club.

Although Southampton are fighting the relegation battle and they are expected to go down to the Championship at the end of the season, the 21-year-old could end up staying in the top flight.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with the player in recent weeks.

Journalist Dean Jones has now revealed to the publication that both Liverpool and Arsenal have monitored the player in the past and they could look to return for him this summer.

“Bella-Kotchap’s performance levels, even in tough times they’ve been pretty good. Tough to know exactly who would be willing to take a punt on him, but to know just where he was at even before he came to Saints. “Liverpool would have had an eye on him before, I don’t know whether they would be looking to come back in for him, but they’ve been suitors before. Arsenal could well have a look again, knowing that they’ve got to probably make a signing in that area of the pitch. “So it will be interesting to see whether they rekindle interest.”

The £17 million rated defender is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the two Premier League clubs.

Liverpool will have to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Joel Matip and Bella-Kotchap could prove to be a superb acquisition.

On the other hand, Arsenal have suffered in the absence of William Saliba and Mikel Arteta must look to add more depth to his back four.

The 21-year-old Southampton defender will be tempted to join the two clubs if there is a concrete proposal on the table and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Arsenal could have an edge in the transfer race given their performances this season and the fact that they will play in the Champions League next year.