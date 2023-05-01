Liverpool set sights on €30 million midfielder Jurgen Klopp likes a lot

Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international has had an underwhelming campaign with the French outfit and he could be sold at the end of the season.

Sanches has started just five league games for PSG and just once in the Champions League.

He was regarded as a world-class talent when he was coming through at Benfica, but his development has stalled over the last few seasons.

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old has the technical ability to succeed at the highest level, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations since his move to PSG.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool have now set their sights on signing the €30 million rated midfielder and Jurgen Klopp apparently likes him a lot.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer, especially with players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leaving the club on a free transfer. Sanchez could be a useful option for them for the right price.

The midfielder is still young with room for improvement. Working with a world-class coach like Klopp could help him develop further. The 25-year-old will add technical ability, flair and physicality to the Liverpool midfield if he joins the club this summer.

However, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will spend big money on the player and PSG will have to consider selling him for a reasonable price in order for the move to go through.