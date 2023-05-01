Man United star announces huge personal news in heartfelt social media post

Man United star Alejandro Garnacho has announced that he and his partner are expecting their first child in a heartfelt social media post.

It has been a huge week for the youngster as the 18-year-old also penned a new deal with United tieing him to the club until 2028. The winger is having a breakthrough year at Old Trafford and has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League.

Things on the pitch have been going well for Garnacho and off it, the footballer is now expecting his first child with his partner.

The 18-year-old revealed the news in a heartfelt message on social media as Garnacho posted the message alongside a series of photos from a gender reveal party with his partner Eva Garcia, with one photo showing them holding up a Manchester United baby kit with his name on the back.

Taking to Instagram, Garnacho posted: “Where life begins, and love never ends. Planning your arrival and knowing you’re going to be here to complete our lives fills us with love and excitement.

“We can’t explain how we feel to be able to fulfil our biggest dream together.

“We’re counting down the days to meet you, Dad and Mom already love you so much Enzo.”