Man United make summer decision on Wout Weghorst

Manchester United are unlikely to keep on-loan striker Wout Weghorst beyond this season.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who believes the Dutchman’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Having joined the Red Devils on a short-term loan from Burnley in January, Weghorst, 30, was tasked with filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who successfully pushed for a transfer away from the club.

However, despite arriving and being familiar with Erik Ten Hag’s demands and style of play, the 30-year-old has struggled in front of goal. Scoring just two goals in 25 appearances, it is obvious the Netherlands international doesn’t quite have what it takes to be Manchester United’s main goalscorer.

And consequently, with his numbers well below what is needed to restore the Red Devils back to their former glory, it is likely the 20-time league winners will allow the forward to return to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley once the season ends later this month.

“I think Manchester United aren’t planning on signing Wout Weghorst on a permanent basis,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“It was a stop-gap move late in the last January transfer window just to fill the void following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

“He’s come in and done a decent job, but he hasn’t scored enough goals. If he’d had scored more goals and maybe played better, there might have been a better chance of the deal becoming permanent.”

