Martin Tyler spoken to by Sky Sports following comments made about Son Heung-min

Martin Tyler has ‘been spoken to’ by Sky Sports chiefs after the commentator’s controversial comments about Spurs attacker Son Heung-min.

On commentary duty for Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash between Liverpool and Spurs, Tyler referred to Son’s foul on Cody Gakpo as something ‘out of martial arts’, and considering the stereotypical connection between South Korea and the combat disciplines, some viewers were quick to air their dismay.

Consequently, Tyler’s employers have had a word and requested the commentator remember to take more ‘care with his wording’ in the future.

“Martin Tyler has been reminded of need for care with his wording,” a Sky Sports spokesperson told The Mirror on Monday. “No offence was intended.”