Martin Tyler spoken to by Sky Sports following comments made about Son Heung-min

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Martin Tyler has ‘been spoken to’ by Sky Sports chiefs after the commentator’s controversial comments about Spurs attacker Son Heung-min.

On commentary duty for Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash between Liverpool and Spurs, Tyler referred to Son’s foul on Cody Gakpo as something ‘out of martial arts’, and considering the stereotypical connection between South Korea and the combat disciplines, some viewers were quick to air their dismay.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Jamie Vardy fires Leicester into first-half lead vs. Everton
(Video) Caglar Soyuncu equalises with lovely half-volley vs. Everton
(Video) Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into early lead vs. Leicester

Consequently, Tyler’s employers have had a word and requested the commentator remember to take more ‘care with his wording’ in the future.

“Martin Tyler has been reminded of need for care with his wording,” a Sky Sports spokesperson told The Mirror on Monday. “No offence was intended.”

More Stories Martin Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.