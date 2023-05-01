Mikel Arteta willing to let regular starter leave Arsenal in the summer

Mikel Arteta is reportedly willing to let Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka leave the Emirates in the summer if a suitable offer arrives for the pair.

This upcoming transfer window is a big one for the North London club as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League and look to build on the title challenge they put forward this season.

According to Todofichajes, Arteta is looking to raise money for transfers ahead of the summer and is considering selling stars such as Tierney, Xhaka and Folarin Balogun. In addition to this, Reiss Nelson’s contract expires at the end of this season and Ainsley Maitland-Niles has already confirmed that he will go for free once his loan at Southampton expires.

Xhaka’s departure would be a surprise considering how well the midfielder has played this season and the senior role he occupies in the dressing room.

However, Declan Rice is expected to join the Gunners in the summer and that would see the Switzerland international’s minutes reduced, which is something the player will not want.