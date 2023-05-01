Newcastle United scouts watched AC Milan star during recent 1-1 draw vs. Roma

Scouts from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, reportedly watched defender Fikayo Tomori during AC Milan’s 1-1 draw against Roma on Saturday.

That’s according to 90min, who claim scouts from the Magpies’ recruitment department were in attendance at the Stadio Olimpico for the Rossoneri’s most recent Serie A game against Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Although Tomori, 25, only managed to play for 45 minutes of action after being substituted at halftime due to injury, the English centre-back put in a decent performance, registering a first-half performance rating of 6.9 by WhoScored.

However, despite being liked by the Magpies, Eddie Howe’s side are not the only club keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old.

Scouts from Manchester United, Arsenal and former club Chelsea were also believed to have been in the stadium for last weekend’s game – suggesting interest in the defender is growing ahead of the summer transfer window.

Since joining AC Milan from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, Tomori, who has four years left on his contract, has scored three goals in 100 matches in all competitions.

