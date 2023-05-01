Raheem Sterling accepts that his and Chelsea’s performances have not been up to the right standard as the club go through a wretched run of form.

The Blues have not won a match since March 11th when they beat Leicester 3-1 and in that time, they’ve had two different managers in the dugout in Graham Potter and Bruno Saltor.

Now under the tutelage of interim boss Frank Lampard, Chelsea have continued to struggle, sitting 12th in the league as they prepare to face Arsenal tomorrow at the Emirates.

Ahead of the match, Sterling spoke to Sun Sport (via Absolute Chelsea) about his side’s recent fortunes, saying they’ve been nowhere near good enough and that after matches, they cannot understand why they’ve performed like they have.

“Performances haven’t been at the level they should, mine included. I haven’t been anywhere near my usual level.

“We are disappointed when we come off the pitch and feel angry. There are times when we finish a game you just sit in the changing room looking into space because you can’t understand what has just happened.”

Sterling reiterated that they are trying to overcome this rut and that they’re not accepting this poor run.

“As a club, we’re trying to get it right and we will. It’ll take time but that doesn’t mean we accept it. We’re much bigger than this and we have to get the next couple of months right and get back to the level we should be at.

“We want the results and winning trophies to be the main attraction for the football club like it has been for so many years. That’s why I came here, because of the rich history and with the new owners and new direction.”

Sterling rounded off by saying he’s not had any second thoughts about his move from Manchester City to SW6, saying he’s confident he can get back to his best and help the Blues win some trophies.

“I have no regrets at all. It’s a challenge I will overcome. It will taste even sweeter to win silverware coming from a moment like this than if you were winning every single week.”

Sterling will hope to get his name back on the scoresheet for the first time since March 7th when the Blues face the Gunners tomorrow where they will be out to potentially all but end Arsenal’s title hopes, with kick-off at 20:00 BST.