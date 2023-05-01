A number of Premier League clubs were said to be keeping an eye on AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori this past weekend, including his former club Chelsea.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United were also said to be paying attention to Tomori according to 90Min.com.

Milan drew 1-1 with AS Roma in their Serie A clash with both goals coming late on in added time.

The 25-year-old left Stamford Bridge to join the Italian side in the summer of 2021 for £25 million, following a loan spell with the club.

This season the English defender has played 28 times in Serie A, meaning he’s only missed four league games and three of those were through injury.

Whether or not Chelsea are interested in Tomori remains to be seen, it could well have been that they were checking solely to see how he’s progressed.

It appears that there could be plenty of interest in him when the summer transfer window comes around, so if the club do want to bring him back to Stamford Bridge, they could face plenty of competition for his signature.