Lucas Moura has been criticised by pundit Dean Saunders as his error led to Tottenham Hotspur conceding a late winner at the hands of Liverpool.

Spurs were beaten 4-3 after scoring a late equaliser through Richarlison. Following the headed goal from the forward, the Liverpool goalkeeper Alison booted the ball up the field.

It fell to Moura, who miss-controlled it and that allowed Diogo Jota to break towards the goal and find the back of the net in the fourth minute of added time.

Speaking on TalkSport, Saunders was flabbergasted at the decision-making by Moura. He claimed there were two options for him to make and he did neither.

He stated, “He’s [Lucas Moura] got three options in the 93rd minute an experienced player at Anfield. They’ve just equalised, was it the 94th minute? The ball’s been hit on him, he’s got plenty of time to see it come in. Option one, head it back where it come from. Option two is chest, volley back where it come from and there isn’t an option three but he managed to find one which was a backpass, ridiculous decision.”

It’s an error that cost Spurs a chance at getting a draw at Anfield, the defeat leaves them nine points adrift from a top-four place.

From Moura’s perspective, you have to feel sorry for him in our view. This is a player who’s been a long-standing servant to Tottenham and brought them an iconic moment when his goal led to Spurs getting a place in the 2019 Champions League final.

However, with his contract up at the end of the season, this could be the last memory a number of Spurs fans have when it comes to Moura’s time in North London.