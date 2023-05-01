Simon Jordan has said the PGMOL should release the audio from Jurgen Klopp and Paul Tierney’s interaction following Liverpool’s win over Tottenham yesterday.

Klopp went in on Tierney in his post-match interview after Liverpool’s last-minute win over Spurs, saying the referee made inappropriate comments toward him and that he had an agenda against his side, while he was also spotted in conversation with the official after the full-time whistle, seemingly in discussion with Tierney about being given a yellow card for celebrating in a fourth official’s face following Diogo Jota’s late winner.

Jordan, on Talksport this morning, was not shy in saying that Klopp should be reprimanded for his actions whilst also wanting some audio evidence of what was said between the pair.

“He has to face consequences for that. You are making allegations and assertions about someone’s professional integrity, you are bringing them into disrepute.

"I really don't know what this man has with us?" ? Jurgen Klopp on referee Paul Tierney. pic.twitter.com/bbQ150RjMF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2023

“You are bringing them into a space where you are saying this man is biased. He talks about what was said to him. This is a significant allegation from Klopp about impropriety from a referee, which questions the integrity of an official and, if he’s right, I want the referee consequenced.

“If Klopp’s in the wrong then I want him consequenced as well.”

In a message to Klopp, Jordan asked for the German to reveal what was said to him by Tierney instead of keeping quiet and making what at this time are pure accusations.

“You said this man said inappropriate things to you. Then tell us what they are because you went in, brought them to our attention, and want to drop these little truth bombs in then walk away from the explosion.”

The PGMOL released a statement this morning that Tierney did not act in an unprofessional manner towards Klopp, so it remains to be seen exactly who is telling the truth in this situation.