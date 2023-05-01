Simon Jordan thinks that the Leeds United players are wrong for not engaging with a young fan as they left their hotel yesterday and wants to see a change around player/fan engagement.

The Yorkshire club’s players were filmed leaving their hotel yesterday following their disappointing 4-1 loss to Bournemouth, as supporters watched them leaving their hotel, and one young boy will have been left disappointed after his waves were not acknowledged by the players.

Their actions have received plenty of criticism, none more so from Jordan, who said on Talksport this morning that he can’t understand why these players didn’t take any notice of the supporters.

“I find it difficult to square the circle as to why they don’t engage. It has to be said that the modern-day footballer needs to remember where he’s come from and what it was like for them to be a young fan watching their heroes walk past them.

“The reason these players are in the position they’re in is due to talent and also the engagement of the watching audience and I can’t understand why clubs don’t make their players aware of this.”

"How can you not engage?! Just give fans a wave, an acknowledgement, even some eye contact!" ? "There's one thing worse than people asking for your autograph, the day they don't!" ? Simon Jordan criticises #LUFC players for failing to interact with fans, and calls for change. pic.twitter.com/fZalD1fshr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 1, 2023

Jordan went on to admit that if it was his club, he’d be having a conversation with the players saying he expects better when the fans are keen to interact with them.

“I would be talking to the group this morning and saying to them that I expect a better code of conduct when you are engaging with the public. I strongly believe that players and managers need to understand the privileged position they’re in and never forget it because there’s one thing worse than people asking for your autograph – the day they don’t.”

Leeds released a statement on the matter this afternoon, but whether that will paper over the cracks amid their bad run of form is very much up for debate.