Leeds United are reportedly considering sacking Javi Garcia and replacing him with former player Lee Bowyer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the 46-year-old Englishman is a candidate to succeed Garcia despite there being just four games left in the Whites’ season.

Sources close to the club have tipped Lee Bowyer as a potential replacement Read More 👇https://t.co/bpUfUNnFDn pic.twitter.com/ZMuWhzuzYg — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 1, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Even though Garcia only took charge in February, after enduring a torrid run that sees Leeds as one of the favourites to be relegated back to the Championship, the Spaniard is close to losing his job with the Whites’ board rumoured to already be in talks over the possibility of sacking him.

As for Bowyer – he has limited managerial experience having managed Charlton and Birmingham City, neither of which two spells proved particularly successful.

The ex-Leeds man has not been in a job since he left Birmingham City last summer. His overall win percentage as a professional manager is just 37.5%.