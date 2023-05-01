Pundit Gary Neville has given his reaction following the statement issued by Leeds United after a video emerged of the players ignoring fans who were waiting for them at the hotel they were staying at.

The clip in question was posted on Twitter before their clash with AFC Bournemouth yesterday afternoon, Leeds would then lose the match 4-1.

Earlier today the club issued a statement that they claimed to be from the players, they apologised for not acknowledging their fans before the game and their performance against the Cherries.

Neville took to his Twitter account and criticised football clubs for their insincere apology statements.

He tweeted, ‘This isn’t a message to Leeds players it’s to all players/teams apologising. No-one is falling for sanitised/vanilla PR guff anymore. Speak from the heart and better on video so fans can see your faces.’

Neville is bang on here, issuing a written apology that claims to be from the players doesn’t seem genuine at all. If anything, it feels as if the club have just gotten a member of the PR team to write it for them.

If Leeds really felt any remorse about the situation, then having a video where the players speak out and apologise to the fans they ignored would’ve likely been received a lot better.