Tottenham make decision on Harry Kane’s future amid interest from Man United

The future of Harry Kane at Tottenham is under question heading into the summer transfer window and many feel this could be the time the England international leaves the North London club.

The striker’s current deal expires in 2024 and if Tottenham are to receive the best transfer fee possible for the Englishman, they would have to sell this summer.

Kane has once again been Spurs’ best player this season and has impressively scored 27 goals in an underperforming team.

The North London club would find it impossible to replace the 29-year-old’s quality and therefore, want to extend his current deal by two more years until 2026, reports Todofichajes.

According to 90min , Kane will hold off on any decision regarding a new deal until a new manager is appointed at Tottenham. Should the striker decide to leave, the two clubs that have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old the most have been Man United and Bayern Munich.

Erik ten Hag has made a striker his number one priority heading into the upcoming transfer window and the Dutch coach is believed to be a big fan of the Tottenham star. The Manchester club have already started the process to sign Kane, reports the Telegraph, but only time will tell if the England international decides to leave North London.