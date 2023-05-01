Tottenham target wants Man United exit in order to get back into England squad

Man United loanee Dean Henderson wants to leave Old Trafford this summer and the English goalkeeper is wanted by clubs such as Tottenham. 

With United in advanced talks with David de Gea over a new contract and a deal very likely to happen, reports The Athletic, Henderson knows he will not get game time in Manchester next season and therefore, wants to leave the club in search of more minutes.

According to Football Insider, a permanent exit for the goalkeeper now seems inevitable, with Henderson’s long-term goal being to work his way back into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he has not played since January, but the Premier League club would be interested in signing him permanently if they survive relegation this season.

Dean Henderson in action for Nottingham Forest
According to the report, another club that wants Henderson is Tottenham, who are on the lookout for a new shot-stopper heading into the upcoming transfer window.

The North London club want to move on from Hugo Lloris at the end of the season and the Man United star is one name on their list.

It is not very clear where the English goalkeeper will end up but it is certain that he wants more minutes on the pitch.

