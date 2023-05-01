Exclusive: Arsenal scouting youthful duo, who Chelsea could’ve signed instead of Mudryk & more – Fabrizio Romano

Happy Monday guys, I hope you enjoy my latest exclusive Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe if you want this and other exclusive transfer news ad-free and straight to your inbox every morning!

AC Milan

Chelsea wanted Rafael Leao last August but then they invested in Mykhaylo Mudryk instead. Man City were never in the race recently. He’s very happy at Milan, the agreement is very close but not completed or signed yet. We have to wait and see at the end of the season.

Arsenal

I’ve mentioned Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest in Yunus Musah and it is the case that they are following Musah since January; Inter as well. At the moment it’s just scouting and not advanced yet, but Musah has good chances to move this summer.

There’s nothing advanced with Arsenal and Marc Guehi, but they are monitoring him, it’s just normal scouting. No decision has been made and there’s nothing concrete at this stage on Guehi but many top clubs are following him.

There have been reports of Dusan Vlahovic’s agent offering him to Arsenal, but I’m not aware of that, honestly. Arsenal are not working to sign Vlahovic at this stage and there’s absolutely nothing to report on that front.

Barcelona

Sergio Busquets is now expected to stay at Barcelona for one more season. Clear feeling waiting on the full agreement, talks ongoing.

Xavi: “Busi for me is key, crucial. He’s tactically perfect footballer and I hope he stays, but… it depends on him.”

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel on Sadio Mane’s difficult moment: “The situation is as it is. He has to keep his head up and keep working. Mane has scored countless goals in the toughest league in the world.”

Oliver Kahn on his future: “Of course I’ll still be here at Bayern next year. No doubts.”

Brentford

Things with Ivan Toney could move in the summer. At the moment there’s not something concrete with any of Manchester United, Chelsea or Newcastle, but I’m told he’s open to make a top club move in the summer so it’s one to watch for sure. However, there’s no clarity on the player’s asking price yet.

Brighton

Klopp: “We have no chance to enter into the top four, of course not. Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I’ve ever seen in my life, I’ve to say. Roberto De Zerbi, wow.”

Chelsea

There’s a chance that Yunus Musah could leave Valencia this summer and Chelsea are alongside Arsenal and Inter as clubs who’ve been scouting him.

Jurgen Klopp on Chelsea: “I feel a little bit for Chelsea but it’s also good to see that you can’t just bring top players together and it works out. You cannot have two dressing rooms. You have to create relationships.”

Galatasaray

Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent Claudio Vigorelli: “He was on Barcelona list on January, it’s true — they appreciated him but unfortunately it was not possible to proceed due to financial reasons. He needed to change air, he’s happy at Galatasaray”