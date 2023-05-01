(Video) Alex Iwobi lashes in crucial equaliser vs. Leicester

Everton are back on level terms against Leicester City during Monday night’s important Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Coming into tonight’s game, both sides, who sit well inside the league’s bottom half, would have known that the winner would take a huge step toward maintaining their top-flight status, but despite the match being in its second half, fans are still none the wiser about who will come out on top.

The Toffees took the lead early on through a penalty from Dominic Calvert-Lewin but two quick-fire goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy saw the Foxes complete a first-half comeback.

However, coming flying out the blocks, Everton have drawn level again thanks to an emphatic finish from Alex Iwobi.

Pictures via Sky Sports.

