(Video) Caglar Soyuncu equalises with lovely half-volley vs. Everton

Despite falling behind after just 16 minutes, Leicester City have come up with an almost instant response against Everton during Monday night’s blockbuster Premier League game at the King Power Stadium.

Welcoming Sean Dyche’s struggling Toffees, tonight’s bottom-of-the-table clash is a huge game in the race for survival, and after seeing Timothy Castagne concede a penalty early on and Dominic Calvert-Lewin successfully converting, fans and manager Dean Smith would have been fearing the worst.

However, hitting back quickly, the Foxes found themselves drawing level just six minutes later thanks to a beautifully taken half-volley by defender Caglar Soyuncu.

