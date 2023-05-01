(Video) Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into early lead vs. Leicester

Everton have struck first during Monday night’s bottom-of-the-table Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Tonight’s game sees two of the league’s bottom sides go head-to-head with the result set to have major implications in the race for survival.

And even though more goals are expected before the full-time whistle, it has been the Toffees, thanks to a penalty by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who have drawn first blood.

Check out the moment Everton’s number nine successfully converted following a foul from opposition full-back Timothy Castagne below.

