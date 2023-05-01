(Video) Jamie Vardy fires Leicester into first-half lead vs. Everton

Despite falling behind after just 16 minutes, Leicester City have managed to take a first-half lead.

Having watched on as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored from the spot, the Foxes, led by manager Dean Smith, were able to pull themselves together and equalised thanks to a half-volley from Caglar Soyuncu just six minutes later.

However, things have gotten even better for the home team after legendary striker Jamie Vardy fired his team into the lead after beating the Toffees’ defence and rounding goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Check out the moment the former England international scored below.