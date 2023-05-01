(Video) Jamie Vardy fires Leicester into first-half lead vs. Everton

Everton FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Despite falling behind after just 16 minutes, Leicester City have managed to take a first-half lead.

Having watched on as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored from the spot, the Foxes, led by manager Dean Smith, were able to pull themselves together and equalised thanks to a half-volley from Caglar Soyuncu just six minutes later.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Caglar Soyuncu equalises with lovely half-volley vs. Everton
(Video) Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into early lead vs. Leicester
Sources close to Leeds tip 46-year-old English manager to replace Javi Garcia

However, things have gotten even better for the home team after legendary striker Jamie Vardy fired his team into the lead after beating the Toffees’ defence and rounding goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Check out the moment the former England international scored below.

More Stories Jamie Vardy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.