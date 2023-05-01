(Video) Martin Keown says Liverpool man is a ‘bully’

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has said he thinks Jurgen Klopp is a ‘bully’ in the technical area.

The Liverpool manager has hit headlines after his antics on the sideline during the Reds’ 4-3 victory over Spurs on Sunday saw him animated and charge at the fourth official.

Even though Liverpool managed to complete a remarkable late comeback victory, it is the German tactician who everyone is talking about.

And the latest name to weigh in on Klopp’s behaviour has been Keown, who the ‘bullying’ ex-Borussia Dortmund boss deliberately ‘needles’ a reaction out of some opposition managers.

“He has to own the technical area,” the former Gunner told talkSPORT.

“He does that, that’s him. If you look at the Pep’s [Guardiola] they just ignore him but the younger managers, the [Frank] Lampard’s, the [Mikel] Arteta’s and now we’re seeing Ryan Mason, it needles them a little bit and they react to him and this is what we’re seeing and I think this is a bit of bullying from Klopp.”