37-time league champions want to sign West Ham ace in June

According to recent reports, Argentine side River Plate are interested in signing West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Lanzini, 30, has been on the Hammers’ books since he joined from River Plate in 2014.

However, despite retaining the option to extend his contract by another two years, it seems unlikely David Moyes’ side will trigger the option, and that could pave the way for the 30-year-old South American to return back to his old stomping ground.

Rumoured to be wanted back by his former club, River Plate, who have won their domestic league a total of 32 times, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Hammers’ number 10 could be set for a summer return back to his homeland.

During his nine years in London, Lanzini, who has represented Argentina on five occasions, has scored 31 goals and provided 28 assists in 223 appearances in all competitions.

